SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield man has been sentenced to 14 months in prison for actions he took during the Jan. 6, 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol.
Thomas B. Adams, Jr., 41, was sentenced to 14 months in prison and 36 months of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution.
Adams was found guilty in February 2023 of the felony charge of obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting and the misdemeanor of remaining in a restricted building or grounds.
According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Adams passed through a security perimeter on the west side of the Capitol building where he joined rioters. Adams was among the rioters who entered the Capitol building through a fire door.
On Feb. 4, 2021, Adams told the FBI that other people had breached the door with “window washing equipment.” He also stated that he walked into the Capitol building over broken glass and that one of the doors through which he entered had a broken window.
After entering the building, Adams ignored and walked past a line of U.S. Capitol Police who were trying to stop the rioters.
Once Adams made his way past the line of officers, he went into the Senate Chamber by walking by Vice President Pence’s ceremonial office.
While on the Senate floor, Adams took pictures with his cell phone. Adams was escorted out of the Capitol building via the Senate carriage door. Adams described this to the FBI as being “forced out.”
After being removed from the Capitol, Adams told a reporter he had traveled from Springfield, Illinois, for the rally President Trump had held earlier in the day and that he had been "spurred on by President Trump's claim that he had been cheated out of victory."
On Feb. 4, 2021, Adams told the FBI it was his intent to peacefully occupy the Capitol building. He said, “Since we were planning to occupy, we didn't know if they were going to be out there for one day, five days, or a week.”
This case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.
The case was investigated by the FBI’s Springfield Field Office and Washington Field Office.
Since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,000 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including nearly 350 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.
