SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A pedestrian is fighting for his life after being hit by a truck early Sunday.
The crash happened on Illinois Route 29 at Geary Rd., west of Sherman just before 1 a.m.
Police said a truck driven by 53-year-old Robbie Bollinger of Greenview struck 34-year-old Anthony Furgeson of Springfield.
Furgeson was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Officers said Furgeson was walking across the road, southbound on Illinois Route 29 at Geary Rd. Bollinger was driving south in the same area, and hit Furgeson, police said.
Bollinger refused medical attention.
No other information has been released at this time.
