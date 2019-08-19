FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (WAND) – A Springfield man lost his life in a deadly Missouri crash, troopers said.
The crash happened at 10:40 p.m. Sunday on westbound I-44 at mile marker 226, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. The person killed was 47-year-old Charles T. Robertson.
Troopers said the driver of a 2019 Hyundai Elantra drove off the left side of the road, went across the median and hit the front a 2002 Dodge Caravan. Robertson was driving the Dodge.
Kent B. Taylor, 19, was driving the Elantra, troopers said, and suffered serious injuries. Dakota L. Gamblin, 23, was in that vehicle and had moderate injuries.
No information is available at this time about possible charges against Taylor.