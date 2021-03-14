SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield man was killed in a crash Saturday night.
David Sirtout, 37, was pronounced dead after being rushed to the emergency room.
The crash happened at South 5th St. and East South Grand Ave.
Sirtout was pronounced dead just before 10 p.m.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning.
Three other people received minor injuries in the crash.
The crash is under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Illinois State Police.
