SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield man was sentenced after pleading guilty to COVID-19 related fraud.
Thalamus Alexander, Jr., 27, was sentenced to six months home confinement, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $50,000 for wire fraud and theft of government property.
Evidence was presented that Alexander fraudulently obtained an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (“EIDL”) from the U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”). The loans were funded through the CARES Act in response to the global pandemic caused by COVID-19. The EIDL funds were intended to provide low-interest loans to businesses that were unable to cover their fixed costs due to the pandemic.
Alexander submitted six applications containing various lies in an effort to obtain EIDL funding.
On the application that was accepted and funded, Alexander falsely claimed that he owned and operated a clothing and apparel business, Paper Junkie Designer, that had generated $100,000 in revenue in the 12 months prior to January 31, 2020. Due to the misrepresentations, Alexander was granted a $49,000 loan and a $1,000 advance. Alexander did not have a registered business in the state of Illinois.
The judge said Alexander deprived other legitimate businesses of the funds that had been set aside to assist those who had been hit hard by the pandemic, essentially stealing from small businesses in need.
Alexander was indicted in October 2021 and plead guilty in February 2022.
The statutory penalties for wire fraud are up to 20 years in prison, up to a $250,000 fine, and up to three years of supervised release. The statutory penalties for theft of government property are up to 10 years in prison, up to a $250,000 fine, and up to three years of supervised release.
“Individuals who fraudulently obtained funds through pandemic-related programs took necessary resources from other citizens in need,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Sierra Senor-Moore. “The EIDL and PPP loans were funded using tax payor money. We all suffer when government programs are defrauded and those who criminally misused funds intended for COVID relief will be prosecuted.”
If members of the public are aware of COVID-19 related loans that they suspect were fraudulently obtained or forgiven, they should report it to the Office of Inspector General for the Small Business Administration, 1-800-767-0385. Reports can be made anonymously.
