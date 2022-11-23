SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield man has been sentenced to 120 months in federal prison for attempting to entice a minor.
Stacey Furlow, 61, was sentenced Tuesday to concurrent terms of 120 months’ imprisonment for attempted enticement of a minor, 60 months’ imprisonment for use of interstate facilities to attempt to transmit information about a minor, and 120 months’ imprisonment for attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor. After he is released, Furlow will serve a five-year term of supervised release.
Prosecutors said that between August 27 and August 29, 2020, Furlow met an individual online whom he believed was a 15-year-old child.
Even after learning the individual’s age, Furlow discussed engaging in sexual activity with that person, asked for the individual’s address on numerous occasions, and sent inappropriate pictures of himself.
On August 29, 2020, after confirming that the person he believed to be a minor was alone, he asked for the child’s address and drove to the residence expecting to engage in sexual conduct, prosecutors said. He was arrested when he arrived.
Furlow was indicted in September 2020 and was convicted in June 2022 following a two-day jury trial. Furlow has remained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals since his arrest.
