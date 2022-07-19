SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield man, Donald Dorosheff, 75, was sentenced to 84 months in prison on child pornography charges.
Dorosheff was sentenced July 14 for receipt and possession of child pornography. His prison sentence will be followed by ten years of supervised release. He must also pay restitution of $2,500 to each of the five identified victims, totaling $12,500.
At the March 2022 bench trial, the government presented evidence to establish that from May 2013 to March 3, 2016, Dorosheff repeatedly accessed and downloaded child pornography to his laptop computer from the Internet.
On March 3, 2016, the Federal Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at Dorosheff’s apartment in the Sangamon Towers in Springfield and seized his computer, an external hard drive, and various flash drives. During a subsequent forensic analysis of the computer evidence, the FBI determined that Dorosheff received and possessed more than 2,000 child pornography images and 28 child pornography videos, most of which involved prepubescent minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Dorosheff has been detained since his conviction.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.