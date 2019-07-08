DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield man is recovering after he was shot in both his legs in Decatur on Saturday night.
According to Decatur Police, the 28 year old was shot near the 700 block of South Illinois Street around 9 PM Saturday.
The victim was transported to the hospital by a 26 year old woman, who police later arrested for Obstructing Justice because her version of the story didn't match the victims.
Police are actively investigating, anyone with information should call Decatur Police or Crimestoppers.
WAND News will continue to update this story as more information arrives into the news room.