(WAND)- A Springfield man is being tried in Federal Court for his involvement in the Capitol riots that took place in January.
Thomas B. Adams Jr., 39, of Springfield, will appear before the Federal Court on Friday, April 16.
Adams has been charged on three separate accounts, obstruction of an official proceeding, entering and remaining in a building, and violent entry or disorderly conduct, after storming the Capitol.
Adams has admitted to being present and inside the Capitol building and has the pictures to prove it.
According to an article from the global news and lifestyle publication Insider published by Abigail Higgins, Adams said he was one of the first people to set foot in the U.S. Capitol.
The article quoted Adams describing the events saying, “It was a really fun time.”
