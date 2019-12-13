SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield man was rushed into surgery after being shot early Friday morning.
Officers were called to the area of 14th and Cornell around 2:45 a.m.
As more officers arrived, information came in that the scene was in the south bound alley in the 1300 block of East Ash.
Police found a 26-year-old victim who had been shot one time in the lower body.
He was transported to the hospital and was taken into surgery.
He is in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield police.