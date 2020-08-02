WITT, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities are investigating a Springfield man's death in Witt as a homicide, a press release said.
At 6:37 p.m. Sunday, Montgomery County deputies responded to a report of someone getting shot in Witt. Montgomery County and Nokomis law enforcement arrived in the area at 6:55 p.m. and found the correct address, 103 Vermillion St., after searching for several minutes.
Deputies said they ordered two people out of the house and detained them. Law enforcement then went inside and found 36-year-old Springfield man Jason S. Newell's body. The Montgomery County coroner pronounced Newell dead at the scene.
The victim was temporarily staying at the house where the shooting happened, authorities said.
One of the two people who were in the home when law enforcement arrived was released after questioning. The second, Allan J. “AJ” Frayer, 30, remains in custody pending the investigation.
Authorities said they are considering the investigating a "homicide involving a firearm." Criminal charges are pending the result of additional interviews and physical evidence located at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.