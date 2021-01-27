SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Mass Transit District has canceled service for Wednesday due to road conditions.
A press release said regular service can't safely operate in those conditions.
"Access is contacting Access Paratransit passengers with already-schedule appointments to make arrangements for the remainder of the day," the release said. "However, regular routes are cancelled."
Officials said they expect to be able to run regular routes Thursday morning. Passengers are asked to check social media and/or the website to see if there is more inclement weather.
"SMTD apologizes for any inconvenience," officials said. "The safety of our staff, our passengers and the general public is the overriding factor in whether or not we continue service."
