SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Mayor Misty Buscher is issuing a Local State of Emergency due to severe storms that impacted the City of Springfield on Thursday.
Mayor Buscher states the damage and destruction to the City is to such an extent that extraordinary measures must be taken to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the City of Springfield and its residents.
Under the State of Emergency the City will be implementing a general curfew.
The curfew is imposed in all public places within the corporate limits of the City of Springfield, Illinois during the following times: from 10:00 p.m. on June 29, 2023 to 5:00 a.m. on June 30, 2023.
During this time travel will be prohibited, and all persons should not travel on any public street or in any public place.
Exemptions from the curfew will include all law enforcement, fire, medical personnel, and members of the news media, as well as personnel and members authorized by units of local government, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, the Illinois State Police, and the Illinois National Guard.
Individuals traveling directly to and from work or religious services, seeking medical care, fleeing dangerous circumstances, or experiencing homelessness are also exempt. All individuals, whether exempt or not, must comply with lawful orders from law enforcement.
According to the City, for purposes of this Executive Order, a “public place” is any place, whether on privately or publicly owned property, accessible to the general public, including, but not limited to, public streets and roads, alleys, highways, driveways, sidewalks, parks, vacant lots, and unspecified properties.
Any person violating the provisions of this Executive Order shall be guilty of an offense against the City and will be subject to the penalties provided by Section 10.99 of the City Code.
During the existence of the Local State of Emergency, the Mayor shall execute such authority as provided under the Illinois Municipal Code, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency Act and Chapter 20 of the City Code.
