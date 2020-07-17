SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - In an Emergency Order signed Friday, Springfield's mayor said businesses that don't follow Phase 4 guidelines may face fines or liquor license suspensions.
The order said bars and restaurants not following Phase 4 guidance and indoor seating limits will first get a verbal warning to comply. A second violation would mean a $500 fine and a third would lead to a temporary suspension of an establishment's liquor license.
“We want our businesses to remain open but have been instructed to establish and institute proper social distancing measures to protect their customers and their employees,” said Mayor Jim Langfelder. “There has been in increase in cases, and we recognize some people are not wearing face coverings in public nor adhering to the social distancing guidelines. Going back to Phase 3 would be disastrous for our economy and gravely impact our local businesses.
"We know there are many establishments working hard to keep their customers and employees safe. We thank the bars and restaurants that are being proactive in following the guidelines to protect the public against COVID-19. We cannot allow others to disregard these necessary health measures, which jeopardize public health and our community’s ability to stay in Phase 4.”
This was Mayor Langfelder's fifth Emergency Order.
Businesses needing questions answered about best practices and recommendations should call the Springfield Fire Department's Fire Safety Division at (217)789-2170.
The full Emergency Order is attached to this story as a PDF document.
