SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder has issued his fourth Emergency Declaration
The order permits all essential businesses stay open and should institute proper social distancing measures to protect customers and employees. It will also ensure that waste and recycling services will continue without disruption.
Springfield Fire Chief Allen Reyne said, “It is recommended that those who enter a store wear a face mask or some protective covering and have no more than two family members enter a business for their essential services. The more that people follow the CDC recommended coronavirus guidelines, especially social distancing and staying home, the sooner we can stop the escalation of coronavirus cases and deaths. We all need to do our part to keep ourselves and others safe and healthy.”
You can read the full order below -