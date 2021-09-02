SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Mayor Jim Langfelder names Lakeisha Purchase as his selection to fill the Ward 5 aldermanic vacancy.
“Lakeisha not only calls Ward 5 home, but she has been active in neighborhood-building efforts and in the Enos Park Neighborhood Association,” said Mayor Jim Langfelder. “Lakeisha also raised the level of awareness about Capital Township when she tirelessly led an effort to support the extension of the Enos Park TIF, despite the township board’s opposition. I believe she will be a strong voice for the residents of Ward 5 and will keep the best interest of the community in mind. That is why I’m proud to nominate her to fulfill the Ward 5 aldermanic seat on the Springfield City Council.”
Purchase’s nomination will go in front of the City Council for emergency passage this Tuesday, September 7, 2021.
The vacancy of Ward 5 falls within the 28-month window of the next City election. Because of this, Purchase will fulfill the remaining Aldermanic term that will expire in the spring of 2023.
The vacancy is due to Andrew Proctor moving outside of the city.
The complete list of individuals who submitted their interest and resumes to serve in the Aldermanic vacancy representing Ward 5 include:
• Sam Cahnman
• Evangelina Garcia
• Brenda Jacob
• Tom Raymond
• George Tinkham
• James Wheeler
