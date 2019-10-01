SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder said he is not vetoing an ordinance regarding a proposed homeless shelter in the city.
At Tuesday night's city council meeting, Langfelder said he disapproved of how the the proposed Helping Hands facility would be used for purposes beyond housing the homeless population. The Springfield City Council previously moved the project forward by passing a zoning ordinance in September by an 8-2 vote.
While Mayor Langfelder isn't vetoing the ordinance, he said he won't sign it either. That means it won't take effect until 30 days after its passage.