SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to our partners at WTAX Radio, he sent an email to aldermen and city department heads on Monday saying the following:
“On Saturday, my daughter tested positive with COVID. She had been caring for COVID patients last week. My wife had a headache and sore throat, so we went in Sunday for testing and both tested positive. The only symptom I have is a runny nose. I have a re-test scheduled on Wednesday, but will be working remotely.”
