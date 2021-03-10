SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The capitol city is looking to rebound its economy.
Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder, has asked the governor to loosen restrictions on large gatherings.
"We need the economic rebound to continue in a better path than what it currently is," Langfelder said. "I simply asked the state, through the governor's office, if it'd be possible to open up convention space and event space using those CDC guidelines of social distancing."
Springfield Convention and Visitor's Bureau Director Scott Dahl said local events bring millions of dollars to the city each year.
"Meetings represent about $100 million to the city of Springfield annually," Dahl said. "They add about $10 million to the tax base."
Due to the pandemic, that revenue has been cut by almost half.
"In 2020, we cancelled $40 million in convention business," Dahl said. "We know there was more out there. That was directly through the bureau office."
This giant revenue loss is why the mayor is trying to increase gathering sizes to go above the state's maximum of 50 people.
"If they were able to open up to 100 people or 150 people per meeting space, and they could distance people six feet apart, that'd be helpful," Langfelder said.
The mayor is asking the governor's office to use a stair-step approach.
"You can up it to 100 and start there and wait three weeks to see if there's any changes with positivity rates," Langfelder said. "If not, you can take it to the next level of 150."
The mayor said he believes using this method, while also keeping social distancing and mask guidelines in place, the city can reopen safely while also gradually helping the economy recover.
"We should move in that direction and move our way through it because hospitalizations are down (and) vaccines are up," Langfelder said.
According to the mayor, he has not heard back from the governor's office on his request.
