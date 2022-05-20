SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- In honor of May being Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Springfield Memorial Hospital is showing its appreciation by showcasing the diverse set of cultures with a display in the main lobby.
On display will be a Rangoli, an ancient North Indian folk art form that uses colored rice and powders, sand, spices or flower petals to create designs or patterns on a floor. A Rangoli is typically created near the entrance of a home or building as a way to welcome guests and invite blessings.
Sudhir Pai, a project manager at Memorial Health, created the Rangoli at Springfield Memorial Hospital (SMH).
“It is custom in India, especially in rural parts, for families to create smaller versions of what we have created at SMH in front of the home at the start of the day, and my family follows this custom,” said Pai. “I’m grateful to Memorial Health for making space for the customs of other cultures by providing me an opportunity to display this art form and my skill.”
The Rangoli is on display at the hospital until June 1, when it will be ceremoniously dismantled.
Memorial Health’s vice president of equity, diversity and inclusion Valeria Cueto stated “We are committed to building an inclusive culture that honors diverse identities, and we see that as inextricably tied to our commitment to delivering equitable care. We fundamentally believe diversity and inclusion make us stronger, more creative and better able to serve our patients.”
