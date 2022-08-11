SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Memorial Hospital has finished renovations to its Family Maternity Suites.
The $3.87 million project involved 23,464 square feet of space on the nonprofit hospital’s seventh floor.
The renovations included ten labor rooms, nine postpartum rooms and two obstetric emergency spaces, as well as a newborn procedure room, a well newborn nursery and a special care newborn nursery.
About 1,000 babies are delivered at Springfield Memorial Hospital each year, according to Kathryn Patrick, Family Maternity Suites nurse manager.
“Our renovated Family Maternity Suites allow our families to experience the birth they want in an environment that is warm and supportive,” said Patrick. “The new spaces also allow our clinical team to deliver the best quality care to our mothers and babies using the latest technology and equipment.”
Each of the renovated labor suites features a Jacuzzi tub with wall and handheld shower heads.
“We also provide birthing balls, and our new suites feature labor beds designed to best assist a woman in labor,” she said. “In addition, our labor nurses all receive specific training to support the families and their individual birthing plans.”
Additional features throughout the space include headwalls that allow physicians to better monitor the health of babies during labor and delivery and state-of-the-art infant warmers that keep air and oxygen supplies for newborns quick and easy to access.
Mothers labor, deliver and recover in the same room. Afterwards, families are moved to a private postpartum suite.
“We encourage our families to keep baby in the same room with them as much as they desire – day and night – to help establish a warm and nurturing relationship,” said Beth Fullington, director of nursing operations at Springfield Memorial Hospital.
Postpartum suites offer recliners and couches that can be made into beds for birth partners.
“Our maternity patient suites and clinical spaces were designed and updated keeping in mind all that is required for us to deliver the best care to our mothers and families in an environment that is safe and comfortable,” said Fullington.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.