SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Hannah Schafer has traveled around the world.
"I've flown over 40 times internationally to 21 countries," Schafer said.
Recently, the mother of two traveled out east with her two and four-year-old daughters.
"We went to visit some friends in Pennsylvania. On the flight home, neither at check in, boarding the flight or at TSA ... no identification was asked for my daughters," Schafer said. "We live in nativity sometimes. We think, OK, this is totally happening somewhere else. Today, I could've flown with your child and no one would've held me accountable."
According to the Transportation Security Administration's website, TSA does not require children under the age of 18 to provide identification when traveling in the United States.
"You go through TSA and you have something a little over three ounces it's like no, we better take that," Schafer said. "Then the kids leave their shoes on, their masks on, no identification. I didn't feel like they were doing their part in helping me protect my children."
According to Schafer, it's a terrifying thought that anyone could get on a plane with her child.
"There are evil people out there and for me, in an airport, somebody else could have another ticket with another name," she said. "It doesn't matter. As long as they have another ticket, they could easily take my kid and get on another flight."
Grounds of Grace is a Springfield-based organization that helps men, women and children who are victims of human trafficking. Founder Dana Pfeiffer said human traffickers know they can easily get children on flights.
"That is what's been happening. They know about it and can get away with it. When I say they, I'm taking about the traffickers," Pfeiffer said. "It's becoming more apparent to other people. It's something we've realized and recognized that's happening in everyone's backyard."
Pfeiffer said without checks and balances in airports, more and more trafficking victims will go unnoticed.
"Traffickers ... they are fully aware of the loopholes in our system," Pfeiffer said. "If you think something is wrong, ask the children how long are you traveling? Where are you going? Where were you born? If they can't answer some of the questions, and they are presumably traveling with their family, that is a red flag."
Schafer posted her story on Facebook, and her post has more than 140,000 views. She said two different airports on her way home from Pennsylvania did not ask for identification for her children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.