SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield City Council is moving forward with increasing the number of video gaming terminals allowed at each business.
Previously, businesses were allowed to have up to five. Now, they can have six.
However, there would be an increase in fees associated with applying for and operating video game terminals in the city.
There will be beefed up compliance audits that require at least 60 percent of annual revenue from food and drink sales.
That ordinance came after the rise in storefront gaming parlors that sell minimal food and drink.