SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man was pronounced dead early Monday morning after a shooting in Springfield.
Around 8:50 p.m. Sunday Springfield Police officers responded to the 1100 block of north 8th Street for a report of a shooting.
The victim, 42, had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso.
He was rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced dead around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
Decody Stamps, 35, of Springfield was taken into custody within an hour of the shooting. He was arrested for first degree murder and transported to the Sangamon County Jail.
Monday, Stamps was charged with three counts of first degree murder by Sangamon County States Attorney Dan Wright. He remains in custody with bond set at $2 million.
An autopsy for the victim is scheduled for Monday.
The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
The death is being investigated as a homicide by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Springfield Police Department.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.