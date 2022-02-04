SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A murder suspect accused of killing a bar owner in Springfield has entered a not guilty plea.
On the night of Dec. 31, authorities said 27-year-old Dalton McDermott attacked 80-year-old Parkway Pub owner Angelo Manci. Manci died at a local hospital after suffering a brain bleed, a fractured jaw, a fractured orbital bone and other injuries.
McDermott is also accused of battering a man in his 50's before fleeing the scene.
He faces charges of first degree murder and aggravated battery in Sangamon County. After pleading not guilty, a pre-trial hearing was set for March 14.
