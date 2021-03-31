SPRINGFIELD, ill. (WAND) - The Arbor Day Foundation has announced Springfield was named a 2020 Tree City USA in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management.
The city also received a Tree City, USA Growth Award for demonstrating environmental improvement and higher level of tree care.
Springfield achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: a tree board or department, a tree-care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service, and the National Association of State Foresters.
“The Urban Forestry Commission (UFC) has been working diligently for the last year and a half with Public Works to enhance the City’s efforts regarding tree preservation, planning, and beautification,” said Mayor Jim Langfelder. “The UFC has spent countless hours volunteering their time towards these efforts to improve our community for generations to come. We are grateful for their commitment."
“Tree City USA communities see the positive effects of an urban forest firsthand,” said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation. “The trees being planned and cared for by Springfield are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life. Additionally, participation in this program brings residents together and creates a sense of civic pride, whether it’s through volunteer engagement or public education.”
