SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND) - Kenzi Paquin has dealth with cervical cancer and shares her story in hopes women will get checked annually for the disease.
"That's what I'm really in for now is just the awareness because it's brought me a lot of happiness," Paquin said. That happiness is found in the midst of a lot os struggle. She documents her journey on TikTok, sharing with women everywhere what she has gone through.
"I've been able to use my video and my videos to help show other people what's going on. But the thing that people are really enjoying about me is that I tried to be authentic, like, no filters. I show you my shaved head and you know, snot and everything like that," Paquin said. She has 5 kids, and after all the doctors appointments for those, she did not think she needed to keep getting checked.
"I didn't go for four years. And I went in for pretty crazy symptoms. But cervical cancer, you don't have symptoms until it's really progressed. And unfortunately, that's what happened with me," Paquin explained. She was told she had cervical cancer.
"Then I started radiation and chemotherapy within like a week or two. I started losing hair. I didn't lose it all but I just decided to shave it just in case all decided to come out because it was really hard to go through that. I've been through six surgeries," She became cancer free but recently was told she has it again. She says knowing early on is so important.
"It's called the silent killer, you know," Paquin said. So far, her story has touched many women around the world through social media.
"I've been able to help a lot of other women go get their pap smear go get tested, so that they don't have to be in my situation. And that's been really, that's been amazing. That's almost made it like kind of worth it to me," she said. This year as World Cancer Day Approaches on February 4th, her message is stronger than ever.
"It's like going to the dentist, you have to go every six months. So you don't get cavities so that you can you can take care of your dental health. Well, it's the same thing with pap smears," Paquin said.
You can follow her journey on TikTok by searching @kenzinichole_
