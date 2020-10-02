SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A shootout between two cars was caught on camera in a Springfield neighborhood Friday afternoon.
Police responded to the 1100 block of W. Edwards St. just before noon for a report of shots fired.
About ten shell casings were found.
Police did not find any suspects or victims, but security cameras in the area captured video of someone in a vehicle shooting at another vehicle.
WAND News obtained that video and spoke with a man who was home with his granddaughters when the shots were fired. He said this is a good neighborhood, and things like this do not happen.
Police are trying to find the suspects at this time.
