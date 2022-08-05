SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Mini O'Beirne Crisis Nursery in Springfield has felt the strain of the infant formula shortage.
Leaders of the non-profit said they're seeing an increase in demand since the product has been hard to find on store shelves. The Crisis Nursery offers a monthly supply of diapers, wipes and formulas for families in need. New families, who have never needed this aid before, are coming through their doors.
"We've seen a lot of families visit our basic needs pantry- during covid- that we wouldn't normally see. We're continuing to see that increase in calls for formula, diapers and wipes. However, we've seen a significant decrease in the number of formula donations we've received in probably the last 6 months," Jennifer McMillin, Executive Director of Mini O'Beirne Crisis Nursery, told WAND News.
McMillin said grants are helping cover the cost of purchasing more formula. However, the non-profit has not been buying in bulk at local stores, to ensure there is supply for families in town. Anyone with extra formula at home is encouraged to donate.
The Crisis Nursery also offers 24-7 emergency childcare. You can learn more about their services, and how to donate, here.
