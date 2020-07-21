SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield nonprofit group is working to create the change it wants to see in its community.
Co-founder of In Black Ink, Tyrese Thomas, said the organization focuses on bringing equality and change for minorities.
"I stress minorities, because minorities fit more then just the black community," Thomas said. "There's also Hispanics, even white people that fit into the low income margin, and these are the people who need the most assistance."
In order to plant seeds of change in the world, another company co-founder, Makiyah Richmond, said the group wanted to start by planting seeds into the earth itself.
"Springfield hasn't really been seen as a place to ignite the flame, but there are plenty of youth and elders here who are looking for something better," Richmond said.
Volunteers made it a priority to help tend to community gardens in the Springfield area. By doing some upkeep, Richmond said the group is helping beautify its community.
"'Cleanliness is next to Godliness', that's a quote my dad uses," Richmond said. "That's true. When things look nice and they are kept, organized and tended to not only does it look better, you feel better."
Most importantly, Thomas said the organization wants to give low-income families the opportunity to get fresh healthy produce grown right in their own neighborhood.
"If you eat better, you do better," Thomas said. "Getting natural vitamins does a tremendous thing, and that's not being utilized enough in low-income areas."
Volunteers will take the produce grown in the gardens and give it to those they say need it most.
"If we teach people how to grow their own food, as well as tend to the neighborhood gardens we have and expand it, then there will be free or affordable fresh produce to get at any time," Richmond said.
According to Richmond, in order to create change, the group must be the change.
"It has to start somewhere," Richmond said. "If we expect other people to do it, we must do it ourselves."
