SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — As temperatures peak throughout Central Illinois, cities are taking steps to keep people safe.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, it only takes 10-15 minutes for someone to develop heat stroke when it's 90 degrees or hotter.
"The city of Springfield is very committed to making sure that everyone is safe and healthy during these hot days over the summer," said Community Relations Director, Ethan Posey. "So, whether you don't have a home or you have a home, whether you're old, whether you're young, please come out and utilize cooling centers."
These cooling centers range from city buildings like the Municipal facilities and the Lincoln Library, and non-profits like the St. John's Breadline and the Salvation Army. The people who run cooling centers say beginning of summer is when people use them the most.
"This time of the year when the heat changes and when it gets real warm outside really take a toll on our bodies," said Major Jeff Eddy, of the Springfield Salvation Army.
Posey says his office frequently gets calls from people who don't have air conditioning or can't afford to let it run. The cooling centers offer a place to sit, water, and air conditioning.
"Before people start dropping from heat stroke or heat exhaustion, we'd rather be proactive in dealing with health risks that pop up due to extreme heat we can face over the summer," said Posey.
For a complete list of cooling centers in Springfield, you can look at the city's website.
