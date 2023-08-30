SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield officer is being recognized for helping to save the life of a crash victim.
Chief of Police Ken Scarlette honored Officer Jake Atwood with the Life Saving Award on August 30.
On July 24, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Veterans and Lindbergh for an accident with injuries.
A bicyclist was struck by a truck, with the bicyclist hitting their head on the windshield.
Officer Jake Atwood, who was off duty at the time, was in his personal vehicle and witnessed the accident.
He pulled over, grabbed his emergency medical bag and ran to the injured bicyclist to provide medical care.
The bicyclist was bleeding profusely from the head. Officer Atwood located his trauma dressing and applied pressure to the victim’s wounds.
The initial triage of the patient at the scene indicated his injuries were life threatening. Medical staff from a local hospital would later upgrade the victim’s condition to non-life threatening only after a full medical assessment was completed.
"It is evident that Officer Atwood’s quick response to render aid, even while off-duty at the time, played a major role in saving the life of the injured bicyclist. Officer Atwood’s prompt response and dedication to his profession are a true testament of his character," the department said in a statement.
