SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield police officer has been placed on unpaid administrative leave and his police powers were removed.
The Springfield Police Chief Kenneth Scarlette released a statement on Friday that said the department was made aware of comments reportedly posted on social media by an officer using a personal profile.
When the department received the information, it launched an internal investigation. The officer, who was not named, was placed on unpaid administrative leave and his police powers were removed.
"These are serious allegations and will be investigated thoroughly in accordance with the Springfield Police Department procedures and the officer’s collective bargaining agreement," the statement read.
"The Springfield Police Department does not condone the use of racist comments by any of our officers, at any time. Statements like this erode civilian trust and confidence in our department and are not tolerated. The views allegedly expressed by the officer do not align with our oath, or the mission and philosophy of the Springfield Police Department and in no way reflect the views of the over 200 officers within our department.”
Another statement was released by the Police Benevolent & Protective Association of Illinois - Unit 5, a union that represents Springfield Police Department officers:
"The PBPA-Unit 5 is first and foremost a labor union. The mission of any labor union is to organize and uplift workers in order to build solidarity amongst their fellows, and with those in our communities. As police officers, we also are sworn to protect and defend our community by upholding the laws of the state, and to enforce those laws in an unbiased and professional manner.
"While we are legally and ethically bound to not comment on ongoing investigations, the union disavows and condemns bigotry and bias against any group of people. Further, the PBPA wants to be an active partner in healing the rifts that exist between law enforcement and the people we serve, and we pledge to work with members of our community to realize those goals."
