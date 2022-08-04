SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Springfield Police officer recognized after talking a suicidal subject off of railroad tracks.
Chief Scarlette presented Officer Slater with a Letter of Appreciation for his quick response to a subject in crisis.
According to police, on July 7, Officer Slater responded to a suicidal subject on the railroad tracks at 6th and North Grand. Upon arrival, the railroad gates were down and the train was stopping.
Officer Slater was said to have quickly made contact with the subject and established rapport convincing him to step off the tracks. As they walked off the tracks together the subject told Officer Slater he had saved his life.
