SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield police officer who helped save the life of a suicidal young girl received a Certificate of Commendation for her work.
On March 20, police responded to a residence for a juvenile female who was armed with a knife. She was initially not responsive to officers, but Officer Taylor Sullivan developed a rapport with the girl and convinced her to drop the knife with calm and nurturing dialogue.
The child was escorted from the home to an ambulance.
Sullivan received the certificate Tuesday. She was recognized for her "dedication, compassion and professionalism," per a press release.
"Officer Sullivan displayed calmness, patience and genuine empathy toward the girl to gain her trust, which led to a peaceful resolution," the release said. "Officer Sullivan went above and beyond and, in doing so, she saved a young girl's life."
