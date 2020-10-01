SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A car crash, house fire and a rescue happened in one night. Police say 29-year-old Alexis Ross crashed into the house, which started the fire.
She was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving. Since there were two juvenile passengers, Ross was arrested for endangering the life of a child. Ross was also arrested for driving with an expired license. During the night of the fire, Springfield policemen Nicholas Renfro and Juan Resendez showed up to the scene.
"Resident were outside and saying there was someone in the house still," Renfro said.
The two officers kicked down one of the doors. While the house was still burning, they managed to carry the man out to safety.
"We just ran in there," Renfro said. "He [Juan] had my back. He's been a great partner for years."
"You're just thinking what needs to be done at that moment and how to come out of there alive," Resendez added.
Police said the driver was speeding. Ross was reportedly driving so fast, the car went airborne as it passed the train tracks. That's when she lost control of the car and smashed into the house. SPD described the duo's actions as selfless and heroic. However, they credit their training.
"I'm just glad he's alive," Renfro said.
