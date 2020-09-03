SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Like other cities, Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder said the pandemic has left a hole in his city's budget.
"We're probably $10 million, that's the budget hole we're looking to fill," Langfelder said.
When COVID-19 hit the capitol city, Springfield City Budget Director Bill McCarty said the pandemic left officials with a lot of questions.
"What is the depth? What is the duration?" McCarty said. "How deep are we going to go into an economic recession, and how long are we going to be there?"
Those are questions McCarty said can't be answered right now.
"I was hired to be the budget director, not a fortune teller," he said. "Unfortunately, people want a fortune teller right now, and I can't give it to them."
Here's what McCarty said the city does know: Springfield ended last year with the highest fund balance the city's ever had.
"It's about $28 million," McCarty said. "The city's never had that much in reserves before."
Even though the reserve fund can't be used to fill the entire hole in the budget, McCarty said there are other things the city can do.
Since March, McCarty said city departments have reduced spending.
"We're looking to utilize, or have, $3 million in last appropriation," McCarty said. "That means we're not using $3 million of the budget that was allocated."
McCarty also said officials may pursue zero percent raises for city employees.
"That is three quarters of a million dollars. That is $750,000 that would also help balance the budget," McCarty said. "We have to collaborate with [employees] to bargain what we do."
According to McCarty, the city may also be able to help balance the budget by potentially utilizing a 3 percent tax on cannabis, which went into effect July 1.
"We're talking about roughly a half million dollars per year that could be utilized to balance the budget. In order to accomplish that, city council would have to provide permission via a vote," McCarty said. "When we passed [the tax], it was dedicated to police and fire pension payment and redevelopment in certain economically disadvantaged parts of town."
According to McCarty, the city is sitting pretty good right now, with employee termination being a last option.
"Layoffs and furloughs are going to be a last resort," McCarty said.
Although there are plans in place to balance the budget for this fiscal year, the mayor said it's important to look ahead.
"I know people are harping about this budget we're in now, but it's next year's budget we need to worry about," Langfelder said. "That process is starting right now."
