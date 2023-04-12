SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The city of Springfield is gearing up for a busy tourism season this summer.
Amy Beadle, the Marketing Manager at Visit Springfield, said the city made $72,000,000 in hotel revenue last year. While the pandemic impacted revenues, the city made $68,000,000 in 2017 and $69,000,000 in 2019.
Beadle said the city also saw and uptick in visitors over spring break. She said this is because the city is good for all ages and an affordable option for families hit by inflation.
"I'm really just excited about the momentum and the energy that we have going into this summer," said Beadle. "We have the perfect destination: being a drivable destination, affordable, family friendly, and almost everything we have here is free to do, which is really, really exciting."
Beadle said many people who visit Springfield only have to pay for their lodgings and food.
With construction taking place all over the city, Beadle said Springfield is coming alive after the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The other day someone commented, 'Oh, there's a lot of cranes up in the air,' and I think that's a sign as to how far we've come.. it's just a lot of things coming together all at once, which we appreciate everybody's efforts, because it's not just the city, not just the state, but it's really the community, really lifting up our history," said Mayor Jim Langfelder.
The mayor also noted two big developments that will draw more tourists into the Downtown area. The first is the Y Block, which is a grassy area on East Jackson Street between Fifth and Fourth Street. The city received a nearly $500,000 grant to develop the area. The second is Scheels Sports Park at Legacy Pointe. When construction is completed, the facility will host traveling youth sports teams.
"The complex will be a huge draw for Springfield, it's basically a new market," said Beadle. "Having that traveling sports market will be massive for us and so that will help fill the hotel rooms even further. Obviously, those families come, they spend two or three days, they eat, they shop, and they see the sights and attractions."
Visit Springfield also launched their new Explorer Passport, which guides tourists on a scavenger hunt through many of the most memorable places in the city.
