SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - To combat the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Springfield organization is offering grants to small business.
The Chamber Business Relief Fund is a product of the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce. It was established on March 20, and $15,000 in seed money from GSCC was improved with more than $22,000 in additional contributions, bringing the total in the fund to over $37,000 as of April 3.
Grants of up to $2,000 were distributed to 35 small businesses. GSCC leaders said this money is a lifeline to help these businesses with long-term sustainability.
As of early April, the organization had received 65 funding applications.
“Businesses are the lifeblood of our community. They provide jobs, purchase goods and services, and make philanthropic contributions to organizations that make our community a better place to live and work," said GSCC President and CEO Chris Hembrough. "Today, in these difficult times, we thank those who have and will contribute to the fund, and we’re honored to provide assistance to the 35 Sangamon County businesses we have funded."
Businesses, organizations and community members are invited help the fund with tax-deductible contributions. Gifts can be submitted by clicking the "Donate Now" button at this link, texting "RELIEF" to (866)612-5378 or mailing a check payable to The Greater Springfield Chamber Foundation. AlertsMadeEasy.com provided the "text to donate option" for free, a press release said.
Checks for the foundation can be mailed to:
The Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce
501 E. Capitol Ave., Suite A
Springfield, IL 62701