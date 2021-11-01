SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - After months of planning, the $1.2 million overflow shelter on Eleventh and Jefferson in Springfield is now open.
The city, Salvation Army and the Heartland Continuum of Care have all been actively working to get this shelter open for those in need.
Springfield Salvation Army Captain Jeff Eddy said the main function of the shelter is giving people a place to sleep while also providing resources.
"The purpose of this is sleeping," Eddy said. "So it's seven to seven but then there is also a day program that will be going on from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and that kind of takes up the opening of time when there is not a lot going on for people to take part in during the day."
The main area of the shelter is set up with 40 beds for people to sleep. Another area is for day programming and showers.
The facility will serve as a temporary solution for those needing to get out of the cold and hopefully can offer long term solutions too.
"This is a piece of a big puzzle that the Continuum of Care is putting together," Eddy said. "Over the next couple of years, we really want to take a big dent out of the homeless population here in Springfield. We want to get them into programs, get them to a better place. So this is kind of the first step of that."
The Salvation Army is still looking to hire a few remaining positions at the shelter. Anyone interested can find those openings on Indeed or the Salvation Army website.
