SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Across the country, parents are struggling to find formula to feed their babies.
"I have so much anxiety over it because I get to that point and I'm thinking worst case scenario - OK, the formula is gone, what do I do," Sumer Phillips told WAND News.
The Phillips' had always planned to breastfeed their son, but from the get-go, their plans were derailed.
"He was delivered via C-section and she lost a lot of blood, so she couldn't produce breast milk- so we had to go onto formula," Steven Phillips explained.
But then, their son had a bad reaction to the formula at the hospital.
"He couldn't process cow's milk. So for three days, he was basically starving - he would eat it, and he would expel it. So we had to go on hypoallergenic formula, which is nutramigen," Steven Phillips added.
This formula is more expensive and sometimes harder to find, but it's the only way the Phillips' could safely feed their new baby.
"The supplies we were finding there was very little on the shelves for the hypoallergenic. Regular formula was fine at the time," Steven told WAND News.
This all changed a few weeks ago, thanks to a recall that shut down production at Abbott's Michigan plant.
"Going to the store to make sure that your child has food and you get there and the shelves are empty. Then what do you do? Especially when he needs special formulas as well, you're like, how do I feed my child?" Sumer said.
The Phillips' enlisted family and friends to scour the state, and even other cities across the country.
"They actually went to the western part of Illinois, around Quincy, Pittsfield, they were actually able to secure some there for us. We have some family members who work in retail and they went through their shelves and stock to see if there was any," Steven explained.
They're also shopping online, but backlogged orders have taken weeks to fill.
"They'll tell you flat out they don't have any, we don't know when we're getting it," Steven said.
Now they're searching stores every day, hoping to keep enough stock on hand to keep their baby healthy and growing strong.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
