SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A woman who is a member of the Springfield Park Board confirmed she has COVID-19.
Lisa Badger post on her Facebook page said she is doing her best to recover. She said she is not critically ill, but she is ill.
"I understand there is fear of the unknown. It is a scary time for all of us. I did not have to make a statement, however it had come to my attention that the authorities in charge of notifying anyone and everyone I had come in contact with, were NOT doing so, and had also released my name to some, and rumors were circulating," Badger said her in post.
As of Sunday night there are three reported cases in Sangamon County. One case was reported in Cumberland County and another in Champaign County.