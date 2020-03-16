SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A woman who is a member of the Springfield Park Board confirmed she has COVID-19.
Lisa Badger's post on her Facebook page said she is doing her best to recover. She said she is not critically ill, but she is sick.
"I understand there is fear of the unknown. It is a scary time for all of us. I did not have to make a statement, however it had come to my attention that the authorities in charge of notifying anyone and everyone I had come in contact with, were NOT doing so, and had also released my name to some, and rumors were circulating," Badger said her in post.
Badger attended a career fair, prompting Ball-Chatam school district officials to release the following statement regarding students who attended:
"Our office was given information late last night that one of our representatives at Career Day was the third person in the county to test positive for the coronavirus. She was representing the State Treasurer's Office. There was minimal exposure as she was one booth that not many students approached. She was behind an 8-foot table with her back to the wall. Those students not approaching her and that were in the aisle in front of her table were eight to ten feet from her. She is recuperating at home. Per conversation with the health department, the health department will reach out to those who were in direct contact with her per their review and evaluation of her."
As of Sunday night there are three reported cases in Sangamon County. One case was reported in Cumberland County and another in Champaign County.