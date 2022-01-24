SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) –The Springfield Park District has appointed a new Chief of the Springfield Park District Police Department.
Patrick Murphy has been named the new Chief of the Springfield Park District Police Department.
Chief Murphy started with the Springfield Park District Police Department as a part-time patrol officer in 2018. Over the years, Chief Murphy advanced to a full-time officer and eventually Captain.
He retired from the Illinois State Police after 29 years of service and previously served as the Illinois State Police Training Academy Commander, where he was responsible for all cadet, recruit, in-service, management, and leadership training.
Murphy also served as the ISP’s Bureau Chief of Communications and Bureau Chief of Research and Development. He is the previous recipient of numerous ISP department certificates of recognition and commendations, the department unit citation award, and the department achievement award.
Chief Murphy is also a member of the International Law Enforcement Trainers and Educators Association.
“I am proud to announce Patrick Murphy as our new Chief of Police. I have had the privilege to work with Chief Murphy since 2018 and I appreciate his dedication to the Springfield Park District Police Department & to our shared community. I look forward to Chief Murphy leading the department and continuing our Police Department’s professional approach to assisting members of our community as they enjoy our parks & facilities.” – Executive Director, Derek Harms.
Chief Murphy is a graduate of Southern Illinois University and was awarded the J. Edgar Hoover scholarship while attending SIU, and holds a bachelor’s degree in administration of justice.
He is a graduate of Illinois State Police Cadet Class 88 and was cadet valedictorian. He also is a graduate of the Illinois Police Executive Institute and was president of his graduating class at the institute.
Murphy is a 1986 graduate of Pawnee High School and is active in the American Legion, Knights of Columbus, and has served for many years as a Trustee for the Village of Pawnee.
