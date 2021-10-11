Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 56F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 56F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.