SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Springfield Park District announces the newly named Joe Ramirez Field opening at Iles Park.
The new additions and improvements to the ball diamond are part of a larger $1.2 Million redevelopment project at Iles Park that was partially funded through an OSLAD grant.
The park's upgrades include a new playground, skate park, accessible walking paths, and a new parking lot.
The field is being dedicated to Joe Ramirez, a north-end youth sports legend for over 40 years.
Ramirez attended Ridgley School and then St. James Trade School, where he played football. He also played baseball in the city-sponsored Senior League from 1953-1960 and remained active in the Springfield Park District's slow-pitch softball leagues.
Ramirez coached the basketball and flag football teams for McClernand School and the Ridgley Ratz; he was also an assistant basketball coach for St. James Trade School and coached basketball at St. Aloysius and flag football at St. Joseph's School.
He was also president of the Khoury League and Springfield Flag Football League, an umpire for the Springfield Park District's men's slow-pitch softball and t-ball baseball leagues. He coached the Junior Football League, the Boys and Girls Clubs Football League, and various men's and women's softball teams.
Joe Ramirez became the third member of his family to be inducted into the Springfield Sports Hall of Fame in 2005.
The Hall honors and highlights the city's finest athletes, historic high school teams, and supporters who have helped make local sports programs successful.
Nominees for this award must be natives of Springfield, have lived in the city a large portion of their lives, and have played high school sports in Springfield.
Springfield Park District will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly named Joe Ramirez Field on Saturday, October 16, at 10:30 a.m.
"The naming of this ball diamond allows us the opportunity to honor a true Springfield legend that had a profound impact on youth and adult sports in our community." – states Leslie Sgro, President of the Springfield Park Board of Trustees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.