SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Park District is conducting a public input meeting to discuss the Enos Park and Gehrmann Park redevelopment project.
The meeting will be held at the Springfield Art Association at 700 N. Fourth St. Wednesday, March 9 at 5:30 p.m. just before the regular committee meeting.
Potential amenity upgrades for the two parks will be shared during the meeting and the public will be able to share opinions and ideas.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
