SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Officers with the Springfield Police Department assisted members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Task Force Thursday morning in apprehending a St. Louis man wanted in a homicide.
A little before 11 a.m., SPD responded to the 2700 block of South MacArthur Blvd. to assist the Marshals with apprehending 29-year-old Deondre Powell of St. Louis.
Powell, who was armed with a handgun, resisted officers and fired shots in the direction of SPD. During the struggle to obtain his firearm, an officer discharged his Taser at Powell who was then taken into custody.
Powell was wanted on a warrant out of St. Louis, MO and a parole warrant from the Illinois Department of Corrections.
St. Louis NBC-affiliate, KSDK reported that Powell shot a woman in the face after an argument in July of this year. The woman was holding a one-month-old child at the time of the shooting.
He was arrested and transported to the Sangamon County Jail on charges of attempt homicide, aggravated discharge of a firearm at a police officer, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, resisting arrest, and aggravated battery to a police officer. Powell remains in custody at the Sangamon County Jail pending formal charging by the Sangamon County State’s Attorney.
Three Springfield Police Officers suffered minor injuries and were treated and released from local hospitals.
All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
