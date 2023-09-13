SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Springfield Police Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the death of a man found dead in a home.
On September 13, around 11:52 a.m., Springfield Police responded to the 1400 block of Reservoir Street for a report of a male subject down inside the residence. An employee of the Veterans Association had arrived at the home to check on the resident and found him unresponsive.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found the man to be dead. The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office was contacted and responded.
The Criminal Investigations Division is investigating this incident and more information will be provided as it becomes available.
Anyone with information reference this investigation is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8325 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.