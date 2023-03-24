SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — According to Springfield Police, one man is dead after a report of a home invasion.
On March 24, SPD responded to a 911 call around 1:35 p.m. The caller, in a home on S. 19th Street, said he had confronted a subject inside a residence. When officers arrived, they located a man who had been stabbed inside the home. He was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
The 911 caller was transported to the station to be interviewed by detectives.
The Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident.
Anyone with information reference this investigation is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8325 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.
