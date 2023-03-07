SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Springfield Police Department made two arrests in connection to a February 15, 2023 shooting.
Daijuan K. Champion, 20, and Bryan E. Creason, 19, were arrested after an investigation into a shooting that injured one person with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
According to SPD, both are facing charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm. Champion faces an additional charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
Anyone with information concerning this shooting can call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.
